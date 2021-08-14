Afghan lawmaker says central province of Daykundi surrendered to Taliban, with only two gunshots heard in capital, Nili
Updated 8/14/2021 1:59 PM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan lawmaker says central province of Daykundi surrendered to Taliban, with only two gunshots heard in capital, Nili.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.