Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to her compatriot Victoria Azarenka during quarterfinal play at the women's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns to her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka during quarterfinal play at the women's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to her compatriot Victoria Azarenka during quarterfinal play at the women's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus blows kisses to the crowd after beating her compatriot Victoria Azarenka during quarterfinal play at the women's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

MONTREAL -- Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.

'I feel I just didn't take my opportunities,' said Azarenka, the No. 8 seed. 'It's as simple as that.'

Sabalenka will play Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in Saturday's semifinals.

In Friday's two other quarterfinals, it's Italy's Camila Giorgi against Coco Gauff of the U.S, and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur against American qualifier Jessica Pegula.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports