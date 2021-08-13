Guatemalans held in Spain over drugs face US extradition
Posted8/13/2021 7:00 AM
Two Guatemalan men detained in Madrid will be processed for extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking offenses, a Spanish judicial official said Friday.
Johann Gehlert Coronado and Dieter Gehlert Coronado are to be extradited to the U.S. pending final approval from Spain's government, confirmed the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.
The two men were arrested on Aug. 3 and appeared in court on Aug. 5 when they agreed to surrender to U.S. authorities.
Johann Gehlert Coronado has links to Guatemala's TODOS political party, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.