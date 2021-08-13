Police: Man test-driving SUV with salesman rear-ends truck

HOBART, Ind. -- A man is accused of driving more than 100 mph (160 kph) while test-driving a SUV - with an auto salesman next to him in the vehicle - before slamming into a semitrailer on a northwestern Indiana highway.

LeDarien Gregory was charged Friday with kidnapping, auto theft, identity deception and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, state police said.

The Hobart dealership salesman called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from inside the Kia Borrego on Interstate 80 and reported that he was being held against his will by the driver who refused to let him out.

While the salesman was on the 911 call, the SUV rear-ended the semitrailer and caught fire.

Other motorists stopped and pulled the salesman from the burning car.

Gregory, 29, of Hammond was arrested as he walked from the crash site. Gregory and the salesman were injured and taken to a hospital.