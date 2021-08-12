Ravens' Bateman having groin surgery, expected back in Sept
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that rookie receiver Rashod Bateman was set to have groin surgery and should be back sometime in September.
That announcement came a day after Harbaugh said Bateman was expected to miss 'a number of weeks' with a soft tissue problem.
Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens. Baltimore is trying to boost its passing game after finishing last in that department a season ago.
The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.
