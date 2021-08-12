Ravens' Bateman having groin surgery, expected back in Sept

Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman limps off the field during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Owings Mills, Md. Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that rookie receiver Rashod Bateman was set to have groin surgery and should be back sometime in September.

That announcement came a day after Harbaugh said Bateman was expected to miss 'a number of weeks' with a soft tissue problem.

Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens. Baltimore is trying to boost its passing game after finishing last in that department a season ago.

The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.

___

