 

Canada's Auger-Aliassime loses opening match in Toronto

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, left, shakes hands with Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime after Lajovic defeated Auger-Aliassime at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Serbia's Dusan Lajovic reacts after defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime looks on during his match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 8/11/2021 7:47 PM

TORONTO -- Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his first match at the National Bank Open in his native Canada, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, who's from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round. He was coming off an opening-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics.

 

'I just played a lot of tennis, even though I didn't win a lot of matches at the Olympics or the last week,' Auger-Aliassime said. 'There's a lot of traveling, a lot of practices, a lot of balls hit and maybe that's taken a bit of a toll on me, too. I don't know.'

In the women's event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 30-year-old Marino upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in the first round.

Marino had a career-high ranking of No. 39 in 2011, but stepped away from the sport for nearly five years to battle depression. She's currently ranked 220th.

'Any time you can beat a girl who's in the top 100, top 50, it's something to feel good about, particularly as I'm building my ranking back up,' Marino said of beating Badosa, who is ranked 31st.

Marino will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Sabalenka, the tournament's No. 1 seed, edged American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

___

