Grains mixed, livestock mixed.
Updated 8/11/2021 10:05 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 2.50 cents at $7.2475 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4 cents at $5.5275 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 6.50 cents at $4.5750 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $14.55 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle fell 1.13 cents at $1.2307 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .72 cent at $1.59 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .37 cent at $1.0942 a pound.
