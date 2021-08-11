Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 8/11/2021 2:21 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 96 cents to $69.25 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 81 cents to $71.44 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. September natural gas fell 3 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $21.60 to $1,753.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 10 cents to $23.49 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $4.37 a pound.
The dollar fell to 110.46 Japanese yen from 110.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.1738 from $1.1722.
