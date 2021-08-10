Tropical Storm Fred develops just south of Puerto Rico bringing heavy rains and gusty winds
Updated 8/10/2021 10:05 PM
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Tropical Storm Fred develops just south of Puerto Rico bringing heavy rains and gusty winds.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.