 

Chicago reports 70% of adults have received 1 COVID-19 shot

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/9/2021 12:20 PM

CHICAGO -- Chicago officials touted a 'milestone' Monday, saying 70% of city residents over 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination rates continue to vary by neighborhood.

More than 1.5 million Chicagoans received at least one dose as of Aug. 5, according to city officials.

 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it "an important milestone in our COVID-19 journey that brings us closer together as one home team and signifies the incredible progress we've made in fighting back against this pandemic,' according to a statement. 'While our work continues to get as many of our residents vaccinated so we can protect them from this virus and its variants, we must take this moment to celebrate this achievement.'

City officials have recently focused vaccine outreach on neighborhoods with lower rates, including largely Black and Latino pockets on Chicago's south and west sides that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Among several downtown zip codes, the vaccination rate neared 100%, according to city data. But it also showed only 31% of the residents in the largely-Black and low income South Side neighborhood of Englewood were fully vaccinated.

City officials also announced more than 50% of children ages 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 