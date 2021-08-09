Chicago reports 70% of adults have received 1 COVID-19 shot

CHICAGO -- Chicago officials touted a 'milestone' Monday, saying 70% of city residents over 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination rates continue to vary by neighborhood.

More than 1.5 million Chicagoans received at least one dose as of Aug. 5, according to city officials.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it "an important milestone in our COVID-19 journey that brings us closer together as one home team and signifies the incredible progress we've made in fighting back against this pandemic,' according to a statement. 'While our work continues to get as many of our residents vaccinated so we can protect them from this virus and its variants, we must take this moment to celebrate this achievement.'

City officials have recently focused vaccine outreach on neighborhoods with lower rates, including largely Black and Latino pockets on Chicago's south and west sides that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Among several downtown zip codes, the vaccination rate neared 100%, according to city data. But it also showed only 31% of the residents in the largely-Black and low income South Side neighborhood of Englewood were fully vaccinated.

City officials also announced more than 50% of children ages 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose.