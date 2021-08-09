 

Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods rise; Elanco, Occidental fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/9/2021 3:22 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sanderson Farms Inc., up $13.51 to $195.88.

 

Cargill and Continental Grain formed a joint venture to buy the poultry producer for $4.53 billion.

American National Group Inc., up $15.20 to $188.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners is buying the insurance company for $5.1 billion.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $6.18 to $77.30.

The poultry producer handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.

Energizer Holdings Inc., down 25 cents to $40.55.

Investors were disappointed by the battery and personal care products company's profit forecast for the year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $5.69 to $29.67.

The maker of medicines and vaccinations for pets cut its profit forecast for the year.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc., down $15.07 to $275.75.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., up $6.23 to $18.50.

DraftKings is buying the online casino company in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.56 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 78 cents to $25.61.

Oil prices slumped and dragged down energy stocks.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 