Timbers snap winless streak, beating Real Salt Lake 3-2

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Felipe Mora scored in 62nd minute off an assist from Sebastian Blanco and the Portland Timbers went on to beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dairon Asprilla and Yimmy Chara also scored to help the Timbers (7-8-2) snap a three-game winless streak.

All-Star Damir Kreilach scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake (5-6-6), playing the final match of a three-game trip.

Asprilla scored early off a penalty kick awarded after Real Salt Lake had a handball in the box in the 10th minute. The call was confirmed after video review.

Chara made it 2-0 in the 29th minute off an assist from Asprilla, but Real Salt Lake answered with a goal from Albert RusnÃ¡k in the 40th.

Portland was short-handed without midfielder Diego Chara, goalkeeper Steve Clark and midfielder Eryk Williamson. Chara had a red card Wednesday night in a 1-1 draw with San Jose, Clark injured his groin in the same match, and Williamson was out because of health and safety protocols.

RSL was coming off a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Blanco subbed into the game at the half for Marvin LorÃ­a, who was making his 50th appearance for the Timbers.

After Mora gave the Timbers a 3-1 lead, Kreilach scored for RSL in the 80th to close the gap.

RSL won the last meeting between the teams, 2-1 last October in Utah.

The Timbers will host the rival Seattle Sounders next Sunday night, and RSL will return home to take on Austin FC on Saturday.