Alibaba working with police amid sexual assault allegations

A woman pushing a trolley bag passes by security guards at the entrance to the Alibaba Group headquarters in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province on May 27, 2016. China's largest e-commerce company Alibaba said in a statement Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, it is working with police to investigate alleged sexual misconduct at the company after a female employee reported that she had been sexually assaulted. Associated Press

BEIJING -- China's largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said Sunday it's working with police to investigate an alleged sexual misconduct at the company, after a female employee reported she was sexually assaulted.

Alibaba said in a statement that it has a 'zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.'

'We have suspended relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values, and we have established a special internal task force to investigate the issue and support the ongoing police investigation,' the company said.

The investigation comes after an unidentified female employee wrote an internal post alleging her manager sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during a business trip to the city of Jinan in the eastern Shandong province, according to local media reports.

She detailed the alleged assault by her manager and a client from Jinan Hualian Supermarket, saying she was forced to drink alcohol during a dinner and that she was also molested while her manager turned a blind eye.

The female employee said complaints made to Alibaba's human resources department were ignored.

In an internal post, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said Sunday that he was 'shocked, furious and ashamed' after learning about the case, according to the state-owned media outlet Global Times. Zhang vowed to fully investigate the case and make the findings available to all Alibaba employees.

The global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment has in recent years also grown in prominence in China, with accusations made against several academics, a TV anchor and celebrities, although convictions are few and far between.

In a recent case, celebrity Kris Wu was arrested in Beijing on suspicion of rape after a Chinese influencer accused him of forcing girls to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulting them.

Jinan police said in a Weibo post that they were investigating the case that involved a female Alibaba employee.

Jinan Hualian Supermarket said in a post on its WeChat account that it will co-operate with the police investigation, and that the suspect has been suspended from work while being investigated by the police.