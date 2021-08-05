Jara scores late to give FC Dallas 1-1 tie with Sounders

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, left, kicks the ball past Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Burgess (14) kneels during the singing of the national anthem before the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) kicks the ball from between FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (16) and midfielder Facundo Quignon (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) kicks the ball as FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (5) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi, left, lands after jumping over Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Franco Jara scored in stoppage time to give FC Dallas a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Jara redirected a cross by Nkosi Tafari in the first minute of injury time.

Fredy Montero headed home a perfectly placed free kick from JoÃ£o Paulo to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute.

The Sounders eliminated Dallas (4-7-6) from each of the last two postseasons with one-goal home wins. Dallas has just two wins in 18 visits to Seattle.

Seattle (9-3-6) outshot FC Dallas 11-2 and had an 18-4 advantage in crosses after 45 minutes, but went into halftime tied 0-0.

