Jara scores late to give FC Dallas 1-1 tie with Sounders
Posted8/5/2021 7:00 AM
SEATTLE -- Franco Jara scored in stoppage time to give FC Dallas a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.
Jara redirected a cross by Nkosi Tafari in the first minute of injury time.
Fredy Montero headed home a perfectly placed free kick from JoÃ£o Paulo to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute.
The Sounders eliminated Dallas (4-7-6) from each of the last two postseasons with one-goal home wins. Dallas has just two wins in 18 visits to Seattle.
Seattle (9-3-6) outshot FC Dallas 11-2 and had an 18-4 advantage in crosses after 45 minutes, but went into halftime tied 0-0.
