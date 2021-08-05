US Coast Guard says the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that carried 6 has been found in southeast Alaska; no survivors
Updated 8/5/2021 8:03 PM
JUNEAU, Alaska -- US Coast Guard says the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that carried 6 has been found in southeast Alaska; no survivors.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.