Hanesbrands, Wynn Resorts rise; Roku, Etsy fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Roku Inc., down $16.84 to $403.48.
The video streaming company fell short of Wall Street forecasts for active accounts and streaming hours during the second quarter.
Etsy Inc., down $19.69 to $182.41.
The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak sales outlook for the third quarter.
Cardinal Health Inc., down $8.41 to $50.57.
The prescription drug distributor's fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $21.52 to $602.47.
The biopharmaceutical company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.59 to $98.69.
The casino operator's second-quarter loss was milder than Wall Street expected.
Booking Holdings Inc., up $122.07 to $2,207.71
The online travel service reported strong second-quarter bookings and revenue.
Hanesbrands Inc., up $1.16 to $19.51.
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Fastly Inc., down $4.61 to $39.93.
The cloud software developer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.