Aston Villa signs Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Aston Villa signed forward Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Jamaica international scored 15 goals and had 11 assists across all competitions last season for the German club.

'Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity,' Villa manager Dean Smith said. 'He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League.'

Villa had earlier announced it had a transfer deal in place with the Bundesliga club. Financial terms were not disclosed but media in both countries reported the fee was at least 32 million euros ($38 million) before bonuses. He's signed through the 2024-25 season.

Bailey had joined Leverkusen in January 2017 from Genk in Belgium.

He made his debut for Jamaica in June 2019.

