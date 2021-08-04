Titans receiving corps holding up without Jones, Reynolds

 

  Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with wide receiver Julio Jones (2) during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with wide receiver Julio Jones (2) during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

 
By JOHN GLENNON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/4/2021 3:32 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans might have to wait a while before their highly talented trio of receivers are all together at full strength.

A.J. Brown has been the team's top offensive performer after a week of camp, looking better than ever after offseason minor surgery on both knees. The same can't be said for Julio Jones or Josh Reynolds, their two big offseason acquisitions at the position.

 

Jones missed his second consecutive day of practice Wednesday. He left practice early Monday, landing awkwardly in the end zone after failing to come down with a pass. It was the first day that Jones '" who missed seven games with a hamstring injury last season '" had participated in full-team drills.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn't offer a timetable for Jones' return, but also didn't sound as if the seven-time Pro Bowler - acquired from Atlanta via trade during the offseason - was close to rejoining his teammates.

'We're going to be probably cautious with Julio, so the 'Julio Watch' will continue,' Vrabel said. 'We'll have a plan for him. But I would anticipate that we would be all on the same page by the time the season started.

'You're going to see him out there (in training camp) at times. You're going to see him on the (field reserved for rehabilitating players). He's played a lot of games. That's kind of where we're going to be each and every day.'

Meanwhile, Reynolds left the Titans' second training-camp practice early with an unspecified injury and has yet to return. Vrabel also suggested a cautious approach bringing Reynolds back.

'Josh is a pro,' Vrabel added. 'I think he learned a lot in the spring, a lot of the transition to the offense and got off to a really good start in training camp. And he's working hard to get back. When he's ready to get back, we'll put him back out there and hopefully he can pick up where he left off.'

