Brazil advances 4-1 on penalties after 0-0 draw with Mexico

Mexico's players react after defeated by Brazil in a penalty shootout in a men's soccer semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. Associated Press

Brazil's players celebrate after defeating Mexico in a penalty shootout in a men's soccer semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. Associated Press

KASHIMA, Japan -- Brazil advanced to the Olympic gold-medal match in men's soccer by beating Mexico 4-1 in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw on Tuesday.

Reinier converted the winning kick for Brazil, which will defend its gold medal from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics against the winner of Tuesday's late match between Spain and host Japan.

Brazil goalkeeper Santos stopped Mexico's first penalty from Eduardo Aguirre, and Johan Vasquez's attempt then hit the post.

Mexico will player the loser of the late semifinal for the bronze medal in Saitama on Friday night. The gold-medal match is set for Saturday in Yokohama.

Brazil won its first Olympic title at the Rio de Janeiro Games in a penalty shootout with Germany. Neymar converted the clinching penalty at the iconic Maracana Stadium.

