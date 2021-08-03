Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.

The team had no immediate word on his status.

Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn't appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.

Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance at the side of the field.

Coach Robert Saleh immediately called off practice. Many players watched as Clark was taken to the ambulance. Saleh said there was just one more practice period scheduled.

Clark went to Morristown Medical Center, about 2 1/2 miles from the Jets' facility.

