 

Wacha expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Seattle

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/2/2021 7:00 AM

Seattle Mariners (56-50, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-42, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (9-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -162, Mariners +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Seattle will meet on Monday.

The Rays are 34-20 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .406 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Mariners are 23-27 in road games. Seattle is hitting a collective .220 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .272.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-2. Rafael Montero earned his fifth victory and Shed Long went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Diego Castillo registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 45 extra base hits and is batting .242.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and is slugging .495.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 