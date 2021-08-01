10-man Chicago holds on for 1-1 tie with Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. -- Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 10th minute and the 10-man Chicago Fire tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Sunday night.

Kai Wagner tied it for the Union (6-4-7) on a free kick in the 36th minute after Chicago's Wyatt Omsberg was given a red card for contact with Cory Burke.

Chicago is 3-9-4.