10-man Chicago holds on for 1-1 tie with Philadelphia
Updated 8/1/2021 7:34 PM
CHESTER, Pa. -- Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 10th minute and the 10-man Chicago Fire tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Sunday night.
Kai Wagner tied it for the Union (6-4-7) on a free kick in the 36th minute after Chicago's Wyatt Omsberg was given a red card for contact with Cory Burke.
Chicago is 3-9-4.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.