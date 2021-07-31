CDC: Florida reports 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic
Updated 7/31/2021 3:32 PM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- CDC: Florida reports 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.
