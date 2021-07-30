Rapinoe converts and US gets past Netherlands on penalties

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, and Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk battle for the ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

United States' Abby Dahlkemper, left, and Netherlands' Lieke Martens fall while fighting for the ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

United States' Rose Lavelle, right, dribbles past Netherlands' Jackie Groenen during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

United States' players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

Players of Netherlands celebrate a goal scored by teammate Vivianne Miedema during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

United States' Samantha Mewis, center, celebrates after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

United States' Samantha Mewis, left, celebrates with teammate Carli Lloyd after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

United States' Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Associated Press

YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women's Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Meidema's opening attempt in the shootout. She then saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen before Rapinoe put her penalty away.

After Rapinoe scored, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and grinned in triumph.

Meidema scored a pair of goals in regulation time for the Netherlands, giving her 10 goals for the tournament - an Olympic record.

Miedema put the Netherlands ahead in the 18th minute but the Americans equalized when Sam Mewis headed in a goal off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 28th. Williams then gave the Americans the lead in the 31st.

Meidema, who was playing in her 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th.

The United States will next face Canada, which advanced to the semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

