 

Astros lefty Raley suspended three games, manager Baker one

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Houston Astros relief pitcher Brooks Raley holds his nose after he was ejected from a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners after he hit Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford with a pitch during the eighth inning, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 11-8.

  • Houston Astros relief pitcher Brooks Raley, left, talks with umpire Tripp Gibson, second from left, after Raley was ejected from a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners after he hit Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford with a pitch during the eighth inning, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 11-8.

  • Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. wears a mask as he looks out from the dugout rail during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Seattle.

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke, right, is removed from the baseball game by manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston.

Associated Press
Updated 7/30/2021 8:36 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Astros left-handed reliever Brooks Raley was suspended for three games and fined Friday by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at and hitting Seattle's J.P. Crawford on Monday night.

Raley appealed the penalty announced by MLB on Friday, when Houston opened a weekend series at San Francisco - where Astros manager Dusty Baker was set to manage against his former club but sat out with a one-game suspension.

 

The penalties were made public after the pregame media availability for Baker, who watched his team take batting practice behind the cage wearing dress clothes not his usual uniform.

Raley plunked Crawford in the back on a 3-1 pitch after surrendering Dylan Moore's grand slam that helped the Mariners rally to an 11-8 comeback win.

