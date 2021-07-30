Nani scores in 87th, Orlando City beats Atlanta United 3-2

Orlando City forward Nani (17) celebrates with fans after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Orlando City forward Nani (17) heads a ball for a goal in front of Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Orlando City forward Nani, front, takes the ball as Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) is blocked by an official during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water's in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.

Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel's header pass.

Josef MartÃ­nez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.

Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani's cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno's right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, CREW 1

NEW YORK -- Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat Columbus.

ValentÃ­n Castellanos, Keaton Parks and Santiago RodrÃ­guez also scored for NYCFC (8-5-2). Pedro Santos scored on a penalty kick for the Crew (6-4-6) in second-half stoppage time.