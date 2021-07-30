 

Amazon, Pinterest fall; Charter, DexCom rise

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/30/2021 3:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $272.33 to $3,327.59.

 

The internet retail giant reported weak second-quarter revenue and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Pinterest Inc., down $13.14 to $58.90.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool reported disappointing user growth during the second quarter.

Zendesk Inc., down $19.99 to $130.53.

The customer-service software maker's second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

KLA Corp., up $28.73 to $348.16.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors reported solid financial results and gave investors an encouraging forecast.

Atlassian Corp., up $58.33 to $325.12.

The software company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

DexCom Inc., up $59.46 to $515.51.

The medical device company's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Carter's Inc., down 78 cents to $97.74.

The maker of children's apparel reported solid financial results, but warned of potential supply chain issues and other disruptions through 2021.

Charter Communications Inc., up $30.25 to $744.05.

The cable provider's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

