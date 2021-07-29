Taliban say flooding has killed 150 people in areas they control in northeast Afghanistan
Updated 7/29/2021 7:02 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban say flooding has killed 150 people in areas they control in northeast Afghanistan.
