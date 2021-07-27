 

Barcelona condemns racist abuse against teenage player

 
BARCELONA, Spain -- Racist abuse against teenage player Ilaix Moriba on social media was condemned by Barcelona on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Moriba earlier used his TikTok account to denounce the abuse he has been receiving while negotiating his contract renewal with the Catalan club.

 

He posted a video of himself checking social media on a cell phone while some of the insults popped up on the screen. He shook his head and wrote, 'Really?'

Barcelona posted the same video on its Twitter accounts along with the phrases 'We love football. We fight racism.'

Moriba, one of the club's promising stars, was a regular in Barcelona's B team and made his first-team debut last season. He has been practicing with the B team during his contract negotiations.

Some Barcelona fans have been upset with Moriba because he still hasn't accepted a new contract.

The club has been struggling financially and is cutting back on big contracts with its players.

