 

Sirius XM, F5 rise; UPS, Range Resources fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/27/2021 3:24 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc., down $14.67 to $195.19.

 

The package delivery service reported a decline in U.S. volumes and its revenue fell short of what analysts were expecting.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 33 cents to $6.71.

The satellite radio company reported strong new subscriber growth and raised its forecasts for the year.

F5 Networks Inc., up $11.95 to $204.57.

The provider of cloud security services reported results that easily surpassed analysts' estimates and issued a strong outlook.

Range Resources Corp., down $1.09 to $14.90.

The natural gas and oil exploration company posted revenue in its latest quarter that fell well short of what Wall Street was expecting.

Packaging Corporation of America, up $3.52 to $138.09.

The company said demand for packaging remains very strong, and its results came in well ahead of forecasts.

Fiserv Inc., up $3.33 to $114.68.

The provider of financial services technology reported results that beat forecasts and raised its outlook for the rest of the year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $2.27 to $88.22.

The aerospace and defense company beat analysts' forecasts in the latest quarter and increased its outlook for the full year.

Universal Health Services Inc., up $4.51 to $159.12.

The acute care hospital chain and provider of other health care services reported strong results and raised its full-year forecasts.

