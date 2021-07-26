Torres begins stint as coach for AtlÃ©tico's youth team
MADRID -- Fernando Torres began a new stint at AtlÃ©tico Madrid on Monday, overseeing his first training session as a youth-team coach.
The former AtlÃ©tico star will be leading the club's under-19 squad this season.
The 37-year-old Torres, who retired as a player two years ago while in Chinese soccer, played for AtlÃ©tico in two different periods, from 2001-07 and 2015-18.
The former Spain striker scored 129 goals in 404 matches with the Madrid team. He also had spells with Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.
AtlÃ©tico said Torres spent time with the club last season learning its coaching methodology.
