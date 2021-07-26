Panthers sign Sam Bennett to 4-year deal; Sam Reinhart next?

FILE - Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Fla., in this Tuesday, April 20, 2021, file photo. Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers on Monday, July 26, 2021, inking a four-year contract with the team that has been a good fit for him since joining at the trade deadline. Associated Press

Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers on Monday, inking a four-year contract with the team that has been a good fit for him since joining at the trade deadline.

Bennett put up six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 10 regular-season games with the Panthers after they acquired him from Calgary. The 25-year-old was a point-a-game player during Florida's playoff series, too, with a goal and four assists.

'Sam's impact on our club this past season was seen immediately, injecting physicality, skill and energy into our lineup,' general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. 'We are thrilled to have him in our Panthers lineup and look forward to what he can bring to our offense in the upcoming 2021-22 season.'

His deal is reportedly worth $17.6 million - a salary cap hit of $4.4 million annually through the 2024-25 season.

The Panthers also re-signed defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Noah Juulsen for next season. Next up could be a new contract for forward Sam Reinhart, whom they got from Buffalo on Saturday.

'That's all going to get announced and worked on in due time,' Reinhart said of signing with Florida. 'I just feel comfortable we're both excited about the future. I don't see any issues moving forward.'

Given the price the Panthers paid - goalie prospect Devon Levi and a 2022 first-round pick - and Reinhart's production, it could be a deal more lucrative than Bennett's. Reinhart is a five-time 20-goal scorer on a team that never made the playoffs, so the opportunity to be part of a stronger lineup could pay dividends.

In other moves around the NHL, the St. Louis Blues re-signed Aussie Nathan Walker and Jake Virtanen cleared unconditional waivers, putting him one step closer to being bought out by the Vancouver Canucks.

Walker got a two-year deal worth $750,000 annually when he's in the NHL. Virtanen becomes a free agent just shy of his 25th birthday looking for a fresh start after recording just five points in 38 games last season.



A report from Daily Faceoff surfaced that Vegas was close to re-signing defenseman Alec Martinez, who played through a broken foot in the playoffs, to a three-year deal worth $15 million or more. Martinez, who turned 34 on Monday, is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with Los Angeles and scored the overtime goal to clinch the Kings' second championship in 2014.

