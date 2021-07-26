Red Sox rally late, extend lead over Blue Jays with 5-4 win

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, center, is congratulated by Hunter Renfroe, left, after his two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Boston. Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, right, looks on. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto 5-4 on Monday night in the opener of an important series for the Blue Jays.

Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot.

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 10Â½ games behind in the East.

Adam Ottavino (3-3) worked a scoreless inning for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 22nd save.

Toronto starter Thomas Hatch made just his second big-league start after being sidelined with a shoulder impingement since spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Trevor Richards (1-1) took the loss.

BRAVES 2, METS 0, 1ST GAME

METS 1, BRAVES 0, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent New York to a victory over Atlanta and a doubleheader split.

Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener, a win for the Braves.

The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two.

Trevor May (3-2), the fourth of six Mets pitchers Monday night, threw a perfect fifth and earned the win.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in a perfect seventh for his 22nd save.

In the first game, the 23-year-old Kyle Muller (2-3) gave up four hits and walked two while striking out three. He allowed the Mets to advance just two runners as far as second base.

Tyler Matzek threw a perfect sixth and Will Smith earned his 20th save.

Marcus Stroman (7-9) took the loss.

