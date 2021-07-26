 

Red Sox rally late, extend lead over Blue Jays with 5-4 win

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, center, is congratulated by Hunter Renfroe, left, after his two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Boston. Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, right, looks on. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/26/2021 9:55 PM

BOSTON -- Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto 5-4 on Monday night in the opener of an important series for the Blue Jays.

Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot.

 

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 10Â½ games behind in the East.

Adam Ottavino (3-3) worked a scoreless inning for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 22nd save.

Toronto starter Thomas Hatch made just his second big-league start after being sidelined with a shoulder impingement since spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Trevor Richards (1-1) took the loss.

BRAVES 2, METS 0, 1ST GAME

METS 1, BRAVES 0, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent New York to a victory over Atlanta and a doubleheader split.

Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener, a win for the Braves.

The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two.

Trevor May (3-2), the fourth of six Mets pitchers Monday night, threw a perfect fifth and earned the win.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in a perfect seventh for his 22nd save.

In the first game, the 23-year-old Kyle Muller (2-3) gave up four hits and walked two while striking out three. He allowed the Mets to advance just two runners as far as second base.

Tyler Matzek threw a perfect sixth and Will Smith earned his 20th save.

Marcus Stroman (7-9) took the loss.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

