Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010, file photo then U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif. Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday July 26, 2021, in the Jack London neighborhood of Oakland, Calif. A statement on Boxer's verified Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped into a waiting car. The 80-year-old Boxer was not seriously injured. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer's verified Twitter account.

'The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,' the tweet said. "She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.'

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer's son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn't identify the victim.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.

Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.