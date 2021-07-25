Real Salt Lake shuts out Colorado 3-0, Wood scores
SANDY, Utah -- Bobby Wood scored once and Real Salt Lake held the Colorado Rapids scoreless in a 3-0 win Saturday.
William Yarbrough put RSL (5-4-5) on top 1-0 with an own goal in the 14th minute. Wood put RSL on top 2-0 in the 30th minute, assisted by Albert Rusnak.
Rubio Rubin sealed the victory for RSL in the 76th minute, assisted by Damir Kreilach.
The Rapids (7-4-3) outshot RSL 6-4, with one shot on goal to two for RSL.
David Ochoa had one save for RSL.
Both teams next play Saturday. RSL visits the Houston Dynamo and the Rapids visit Austin.
