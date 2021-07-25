 

Oyarzabal key for Spain at Olympics, just like at Euro 2020

  • Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, left, raises his arms in jubilation after scoring his side's first goal against Australia during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Sapporo, Sapporo, Japan.

    Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, left, raises his arms in jubilation after scoring his side's first goal against Australia during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Sapporo, Sapporo, Japan. Associated Press

  • Australia's goalkeeper Thomas Glover fails to stop a Spain's first goal by Mikel Oyarzabal during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Sapporo, Sapporo, Japan.

    Australia's goalkeeper Thomas Glover fails to stop a Spain's first goal by Mikel Oyarzabal during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Sapporo, Sapporo, Japan. Associated Press

 
Updated 7/25/2021 7:56 AM

SAPPORO, Japan -- Mikel Oyarzabal ended Spain's 21-year wait for a goal and a win in Olympic soccer by clinching a 1-0 victory over Australia on Sunday.

Oyarzabal headed in the winner in the 81st minute to send Spain to the top of Group C going into a match against Argentina on Wednesday.

 

It is the latest key goal for the 24-year-old Real Sociedad forward. He scored the winner in the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey final, which took place in April. He also netted the decisive penalty in the shootout win that secured Spain's quarterfinal win over Switzerland at the European Championship three weeks ago. Spain lost in the semifinals to Italy.

Spain, the 1992 Olympic champion, last won a match at the Olympics when it was silver medalist at the 2000 Sydney Games. The other time it has qualified since then at the 2012 London Olympics, Spain could only manage one draw and didn't score a goal.

