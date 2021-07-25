On a quiet weekend, '˜Old' tops, '˜Snake Eyes' sinks

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Gael GarcÃ­a Bernal and Vicky Krieps in a scene from "Old." (Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, Gael GarcÃ­a Bernal and Luca Faustino Rodriguez in a scene from "Old." (Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while the G.I. Joe pic 'Snake Eyes' lived up to its name.

Although both fresh offerings from major studios, moviegoers turned out in modest numbers on a weekend where there was the notable distraction of the Olympics as well as rising concerns about the Delta variant.

Universal on Sunday said that 'Old' grossed an estimated $16.5 million. Paramount's 'Snake Eyes' origin story brought in an estimated $13.4 million in ticket sales.

While not wildly far apart in grosses, 'Snake Eyes,' starring Henry Golding as the warrior-in-training, cost significantly more with a reported $88 million price tag, excluding advertising.

Meanwhile 'Old,' starring Gael GarcÃ­a Bernal and Vicky Krieps as the heads of a family whose tropical vacation turns into a horror when they begin to rapidly age, was independently financed for around $18 million. Including international grosses, 'Old,' which is based on the graphic novel 'Sandcastle,' grossed $23 million worldwide in its first weekend.

'It's an extraordinary debut,' said Jim Orr, Universal's head of distribution. 'M. Night Shyamalan is an amazing filmmaker and one of the best in the industry.'

Orr said he also expects 'Old' will continue to play well in the coming weeks.

Neither audiences nor critics reviewed the two new films especially well. 'Old' has a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes and got a C+ CinemaScore, while 'Snake Eyes' is currently at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes with a B- CinemaScore, which historically does not bode well for long-term potential.

Disney and Marvel's 'Black Widow' crept ahead to third place with $11.6 million, bringing its global total to $314.9 million, while last week's No. 1 film 'Space Jam' grossed $9.6 million, down 69% from last weekend. Both are available to watch at home too: 'Space Jam' is streaming on HBO Max, while Disney+ subscribers can rent 'Black Widow' for $30.

