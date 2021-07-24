Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs contract extension

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021 file photo, Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds fans after the Europa League final soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland. Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season. The show of confidence in Solskjaer follows a second-place finish in the Premier League and a trip to Europa League final. The deal includes an option for 2024-25. The Norwegian was hired in December 2018 as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho, and he was made permanent later that season. Solskjaer says United is 'ready to take that next step.' (Kacper Pempel, Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season, the club said Saturday.

The show of confidence in Solskjaer follows a second-place finish in the Premier League and a trip to Europa League final. The deal includes an option for 2024-25.

'Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for longterm success on the pitch,' United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said. 'The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.'

The Norwegian was hired in December 2018 as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho, and he was made permanent later that season.

'Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club,' Solskjaer said, 'and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United. We have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.'

United ended last season without silverware after losing the Europa League final to Villareal on penalties. It's the longest drought for United since the 1980s, in the early days of Alex Ferguson's otherwise trophy-filled reign.

Solskjaer said United is 'ready to take that next step.'

'Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that's what we are all striving for,' Solskajer said. 'We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.'

Solskajer played for United from 1996-2007 and scored 126 goals. His most famous goal was his late winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

