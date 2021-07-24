Rougned Odor helps Yankees rally for 4-3 win over Red Sox

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, strikes out swinging in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Estevan Florial, right, scores on an RBI-single by Brett Gardner as Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki, left, waits for the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Rougned Odor's two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees. They are 3-9 this season against their longtime rivals.

The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez for his 18th save.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was breezing along, throwing a shutout with two outs in the eighth before he was lifted after Brett Gardner's RBI single.

Adam Ottavino (2-3) relieved and allowed Giancarlo Stanton's bloop, ground-rule double. Odor drove his tying hit off the Green Monster and Torres followed a single that dropped in down the right-field line.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (6-4) gave up three runs - one earned - in seven innings, striking out four and walking three.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 2

CHICAGO -- Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading Arizona past Chicago.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games.

Merrill Kelly (7-7) was the winner, and former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) took the loss.

Andrew Young also homered for Arizona. Willson Contreras connected for Chicago.