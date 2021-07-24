 

Nashville shuts out FC Cincinnati 3-0, Sapong scores twice

 
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Led by C J Sapong's two-goal performance, Nashville secured a 3-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Sapong gave Nashville (6-1-8) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, assisted by Hany Mukhtar. Randall Leal put Nashville up 2-0 in the 35th minute, assisted by Sapong.

 

Sapong sealed the victory for Nashville in the 57th minute, assisted by Mukhtar.

Nashville outshot Cincinnati (3-7-4) 7-5, with four shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.

Joe Willis saved the one shot he faced for Nashville. Kenneth Vermeer saved one of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Nashville's next match is Sunday on the road against Toronto. Cincinnati hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

