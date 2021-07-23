Coyotes trade Ekman-Larsson to Canucks as NHL trades heat up

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- The Arizona Coyotes pulled off a blockbuster trade in the hours leading up to the NHL draft, sending captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, a 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran forwards.

It was the third major trade made before the first round began Friday night.

The St. Louis Blues also acquired high-scoring forward Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Flyers traded the 14th pick and a 2023 second-rounder to the Buffalo Sabres for big defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

'He's a player we've been looking at the last three years,' Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said of Ristolainen. "He can shoot the puck, he can skate, he's big and strong.'

While the Flyers paid a hefty price for a sought-after player in Ristolainen who has one year left on his contract, the Canucks acquired a defenseman in Ekman-Larsson who's signed for six more years at a salary-cap hit of $8.25 million. Garland is a restricted free agent in need of a new deal, and Arizona had been shopping him and Ekman-Larsson for some time.

'(Ekman-Larsson) is a tremendous player and person, and we wish him and Conor the best of luck in the future,' Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said. 'We are very pleased to acquire the ninth overall draft choice in this year's NHL draft along with Loui, Antoine and Jay."

Arizona is retaining a portion of Ekman-Larsson's salary and took on Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Loui Eriksson - all set to be free agents after next season - to add another draft pick. The Coyotes forfeited their first-round pick this year, 11th overall, for testing players in violation of NHL combine policy.

After a handful of trades Thursday when the roster freeze was lifted, Philadelphia and Buffalo kicked off the movement Friday with the trade of Ristolainen, who said he 'knew something might happen this offseason, this weekend.'

Not so much for Buchnevich, who was fourth in scoring for the Rangers and looked like a piece of their young core. But new president and general manager Chris Drury dealt the 26-year-old to St. Louis to add a second Stanley Cup champion in a week after trading for gritty forward Barclay Goodrow, who won back-to-back with Tampa Bay.

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow and AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston contributed to this report,