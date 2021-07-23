Grains, livestock mixed.
Updated 7/23/2021 10:14 AM
d
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 2.75 cents at $6.9325 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 2.25 cents at $5.5625 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.75 cents at $4.5725 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 1 cent at $14.0275 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle fell .10 cent at $1.2097 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .40 cent at $1.5942 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .27 cent at $1.0667 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.