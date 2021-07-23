Grains mixed, liveestock higher

Wheat for Sep. was off 8.25 cents at $6.84 a bushel; Sep. corn was down 17.25 cents at $5.4725 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 7 cents at $4.6150 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 15.25 cents at $14.01 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.2150 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.87 cents at $1.6007 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained .70 cent at $1.0735 a pound.