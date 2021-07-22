Violence overshadows memorial Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti -- A priest told mourners at a memorial service Thursday for slain President Jovenel MoÃ¯se that too much blood is being shed in Haiti as authorities warned of more violence ahead of his funeral.

The Rev. Jean-Gilles Sem spoke to dozens of people wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with MoÃ¯se's picture.

'The killings and kidnappings should stop,' he said, noting that poor communities are the most affected. 'We're tired.'

The Mass at the cathedral in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien was about half-full as officials warned other events planned for later in the day could be canceled amid concerns over violence.

MoÃ¯se supporters kept interrupting the Mass as they cried out and accused Haiti's elite of killing the president.

A man who identified himself as John Jovie stood outside the church with a group of men and threatened more violence if wealthy members of the elite from the capital of Port-au-Prince showed up for the ceremonies.

'We ask them not to come to the funeral,' he said. 'If they come, we will cut their heads off. We will bring our guns out of hiding. '»We want justice for MoÃ¯se.'

The mayor of Cap-Haitien arrived at the cathedral with heavy security as men with high-powered weapons stood watch during the entire Mass.

The Mass was held a day after violence erupted in Quartier-Morin, located between Cap-Haitien and MoÃ¯se's hometown. Associated Press journalists saw the body of a man whom witnesses said was killed during the protests organized by armed men who blocked roads with large rocks and burning tires.

'That's the only way we have to demand justice,' AurÃ©lien Stanley, a MoÃ¯se supporter, said of the violence. 'If we don't get justice for Jovenel, we will do whatever it takes to stop the funeral from happening.'

Overnight, local media reported the burning of a nearby bridge that connected two communities.

Cap-Haitien, however, remained peaceful as of late Thursday morning as people gathered for the ceremonies.

Among them was 40-year-old Luckner Joseph.

'He's my president,' Joseph said of MoÃ¯se. 'He was connected with the masses. '» He was always asking for everyone to sit down together, and the big guys didn't want to sit down with the poor people.'

Before the Mass began, several people stood at the entrance and shouted, 'Justice for MoÃ¯se! Justice for MoÃ¯se!'

Inside, dozens of people wore T-shirts that read: 'The fight for the ones that are weaker is continuing. Safe journey, President Jovenel MoÃ¯se.'

A private funeral for MoÃ¯se was planned for Friday as authorities continue to investigate the July 7 attack at the president's home, in which he was shot several times and his wife seriously wounded.

Haiti's police chief, LÃ©on Charles, said 26 suspects have been arrested so far, including three police officers and 18 former Colombian soldiers. Another seven high-ranking police officials have been detained but not formally arrested as authorities probe why no one in the president's security detail was injured that night.