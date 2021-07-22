Dutch data protection authority fines TikTok over privacy

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. A Dutch consumer organization is launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data of users of the popular video sharing platform. The Consumentenbond and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded Thursday, June 24, 2021 that TikTok pay damages to 1.2-1.6 million Dutch children who use the app. Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Netherlands' Data Protection Authority said Thursday it has fined TikTok 750,000 euros ($885,000) for not offering a privacy statement in Dutch, saying many children who use the popular video sharing app would be unable to understand the information.

The agency said that by not offering a Dutch-language privacy statement, 'TikTok failed to provide an adequate explanation of how the app collects, processes and uses personal data.'

It said TikTok has some 3.5 million users in the Netherlands and that Dutch privacy law is 'based on the principle that people must always be given a clear idea of what is being done with their personal data.'

The data protection authority said TikTok had 'lodged an objection to the fine.' The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Last month, Dutch consumer group Consumentenbond said it was launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data from users.

The group and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded that TikTok pay damages to 1.2 million to 1.6 million Dutch children who use the app.