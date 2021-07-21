Dynamo, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw
Posted7/21/2021 7:00 AM
SANDY, Utah -- Houston's Maxi Urruti and Vancouver's CristiÃ¡n GutiÃ©rrez clanged shots off the post as the Dynamo and Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night.
Urruti's shot bounced off the post in the 25th minute. GutiÃ©rrez hit the same post in the 57th minute.
The Dynamo (3-4-7) outshot the Whitecaps (3-7-4) 6-5.
The Whitecaps visit Los Angeles FC on Saturday. The Dynamo travel to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes, also on Saturday.
