Virus slams Cuba as it races to roll out its new vaccines

People attend a cultural-political event on the seaside Malecon Avenue with thousands of people in a show of support for the Cuban revolution six days after the uprising of anti-government protesters across the island, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Associated Press

Supporters of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide wait near the airport for his expected arrival from Cuba, where he underwent medical treatment, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 16, 2021. Aristide's return adds a potentially volatile element to an already tense situation in a country facing a power vacuum following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel MoÃ¯se. Associated Press

A man waits to be attended at a pharmacy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Old Havana, Cuba, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Cuban President Miguel DÃ­az-Canel for the first time is offering some self-criticism while saying that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in this week's protests. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, a woman places a cotton ball on her arm after she was vaccinated with a dose of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine while nuns walk around the recovery room in Havana, Cuba. Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. Associated Press

Bicycle taxi drivers sit on their bikes as they wait for customers in Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine in Havana, Cuba. Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, people sign up for a dose of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine in Havana, Cuba. Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. Associated Press

HAVANA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is slamming Cuba like never before, even as the country races to roll out its homegrown vaccines - the only locally developed shots being widely used in Latin America.

The island had seen far fewer infections that most other Latin American nations over the first year or so of the disease, imposing strict quarantines, isolating the infected and shutting down its tourism industry despite devastating economic consequences.

But new cases have been soaring in recent weeks, with an average of about 6,000 a day being reported in the country of 11 million people. The first three weeks of July have accounted for about 100,000 of the nearly 300,000 infections recorded altogether in Cuba since the first case arrived some 16 months ago.

Cuba's national director of epidemiology, Francisco DurÃ¡n, said Tuesday that 717 people have died so far this month in Cuba - a heavy share of the 2,019 who have died in all.

Anxiety over that spread was one of the factors that fed into the wave of street protests that broke out across the country on July 11.

DurÃ¡n said transmission is 'very elevated' now, especially in the central provinces of Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Ciego de Avila, as well as in Guantanamo, to the east. There's also been a rise in Havana, the capital.

'Of course we are worried, because we see there is a high incidence in the population, above all in young children," said Yurizam MartÃ­nez, a 53-year-old nurse in Havana. 'I feel affected psychologically because we have been working for more than a year and we still don't see the result we had hoped for. ... But we have to keep on.'

Cuba has been trying to rapidly roll out the two vaccines that it has approved for massive use, Abdala and Soberana, both of which require three jabs. The government reported that both, particularly Abdala, have proven highly effective.

Duran said 18.8% of the population is already fully vaccinated and 30.1% has gotten at least one dose. Officials say they hope to have 80% vaccinated by the end of August, and children by September.

The surge - Cuba's first real wave of the virus - appeared to start slowly after some restrictions were relaxed around the start of the year and new variants began to spread around the world.

Authorities blamed the delta variant for at least part of the problem in Matanzas, where hospitals were flooded with patients and authorities mobilized brigades of physicians to treat the ill.

Pianist Regla de la Caridad Mesa, 60, said she trusted that the island's vaccine campaign will begin to lead to reduced deaths and critical cases.

'We Cubans are a beautiful people, a people who like parties, we like groups. ... We have come through worse things.'

___

Andrea RodrÃ­guez is on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP