Grains higher, liveestock mixed
Updated 7/20/2021 2:30 PM
Wheat for Sept. was up 2.75 cents at $7.0050 a bushel; Sept. corn gained 15.75 cents at 5.7175 a bushel, Sept. oats advanced 19 cents at $4.5075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 15.50 cents at $14.4350 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.1977 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.85 cents at $1.5552 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .53 cent at $1.0500 a pound.
