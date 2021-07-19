LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

LA Galaxy (8-5-0) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-4-4)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -118, Los Angeles +286, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake in Western Conference action.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-5-4 at home. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.2 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season and recorded 17 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Jeizon Ramirez (injured).

Los Angeles: Daniel Steres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Chicharito, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez, Oniel Fisher.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.