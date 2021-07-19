Official: Haiti's interim prime minister to step down
Updated 7/19/2021 9:30 AM
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti's elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry - whom Moise had designated to replace Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.
