Official: Haiti's interim prime minister to step down

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Friday, July 16, 2021, the week after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel MoÃ¯se's on July 7. Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti's elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry - whom Moise had designated to replace Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.